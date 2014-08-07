FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
STXNEWS LATAM-ADRs of Brazil's Cyrela to be traded on OTCQX
August 7, 2014 / 3:56 PM / 3 years ago

STXNEWS LATAM-ADRs of Brazil's Cyrela to be traded on OTCQX

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA, the biggest Brazilian home builder by market value, will have its American depositary receipts traded on OTC Markets Group Inc’s OTCQX marketplace, according to a statement on Thursday by the U.S. over-the-counter exchange.

The shares will trade under the symbol “CYRBY,” starting on Thursday, the exchange said. Cyrela’s ADRs were previously traded in the OTC Pink marketplace. With the listing, Cyrela will be the 11th Brazilian company traded on the exchange. Others include Cielo SA, Klabin SA and JBS SA. (Editing by Dan Grebler)

