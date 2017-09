Companies in Brazil filed 181 requests for bankruptcy protection in September, up 21.5 percent from August in the worst monthly result so far this year, credit research company Serasa Experian said on Monday. Compared with the same month a year earlier, the number of bankruptcy requests rose 16 percent.

Of the total, 91 requests came from small-sized companies, 39 from mid-sized companies and 51 form large firms, Serasa said in a statement.