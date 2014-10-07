FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STXNEWS LATAM-Ternium says lost court case to reinstall Usiminas CEO
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 7, 2014 / 11:05 PM / 3 years ago

STXNEWS LATAM-Ternium says lost court case to reinstall Usiminas CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Luxembourg-based steelmaker Ternium said on Tuesday it lost a court case to have the former chief executive of Usiminas Julian Eguren reinstalled at the helm of the Brazilian company.

Ternium had argued that the dismissal of Eguren went against a controlling shareholder agreement that the hiring and firing of Usiminas’ CEO be done via consensus.

Eguren was dismissed on accusations of “inappropriate receipts of money” in a boardroom vote split between top shareholders Ternium and Japan’s Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp. Chairman Paulo Penido, a Nippon representative, broke the deadlock with a deciding vote.

Ternium said it maintains its view that Nippon broke the shareholder agreement. Nippon has previously said it believes it took a legal and appropriate process to fire Eguren.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.