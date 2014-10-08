FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil's Oi 'vulnerable to takeover' after CEO resigns - UBS
Sections
Featured
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
October 8, 2014 / 2:20 PM / 3 years ago

STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil's Oi 'vulnerable to takeover' after CEO resigns - UBS

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The resignation of Zeinal Bava as chief executive officer of Grupo Oi SA on Tuesday has left Brazil’s largest fixed-line telephone carrier “weaker and more vulnerable to a takeover,” said UBS Securities analysts led by Maria Tereza Azevedo. In a client note on Wednesday, Azevedo said Bava’s departure reduced the visibility of any outlook for mergers in Brazil’s telecommunications industry. Speculation that Oi could seek to buy pieces of rival TIM Participações SA has mounted in recent weeks. Bava was seen as one of the main supporters of a TIM break-up, the note added. TIM could also be considering a purchase of Oi, according to recent media reports.

“We have argued in the past that Oi itself could become a target for a break-up, with ... TIM buying a large part of its assets. In addition, the TIM break-up scenario is less likely and, at least, significantly delayed,” the note said.

TIM shed 1.4 percent to 11.76 reais, while preferred shares of Oi dropped 4.8 percent to 1.58 reais in mid-morning trading in São Paulo.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.