FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STXNEWS LATAM-Eneva suspends debt-servicing payments for a month
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 20, 2014 / 10:15 AM / 3 years ago

STXNEWS LATAM-Eneva suspends debt-servicing payments for a month

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Brazilian power generator Eneva SA has reached a deal with creditors to suspend debt-servicing payments until Nov. 21 in order to preserve its cash flow and stabilize the company’s operations, according to a late Friday securities filing.

Eneva, which was known as MPX when Brazil’s Eike Batista founded the company and is now led by Germany’s E.ON, named state bank BNDES, BTG Pactual, Citibank, HSBC and Itaú Unibanco among the creditors in the accord.

The company also announced the resignation of two board members, including a BNDES representative.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.