FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil's MMX clarifies share option in Sudeste port
Sections
Featured
Answering critics, Trump says White House is doing a 'great job' on Puerto Rico aid
Puerto Rico
Answering critics, Trump says White House is doing a 'great job' on Puerto Rico aid
Sessions defends Trump on NFL
U.S.
Sessions defends Trump on NFL
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 2, 2014 / 9:21 PM / 4 years ago

STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil's MMX clarifies share option in Sudeste port

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Brazilian tycoon Eike Batista’s mining unit MMX Mineração e Metálicos SA has an option to buy 23.07 percent of the shares in an iron ore port held by Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund Mubadala, according to a filing on Thursday.

The option to buy the shares from Mubadala within five years was part of an agreement reached in October in which Batista ceded 65 percent of the Sudeste port near Rio de Janeiro to Dutch energy firm Trafigura Beheer BV and Mubadala.

MMX clarified the option to buy the Mubadala shares at the request of Brazil’s CVM securities regulator.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.