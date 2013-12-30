FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil's Oi starts 4G service in World Cup cities
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
December 30, 2013 / 6:15 PM / 4 years ago

STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil's Oi starts 4G service in World Cup cities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Brazilian phone company Oi said on Monday it had started next-generation wireless coverage in 16 more municipalities as Brazil races to provide fourth generation (4G) service in time for next year’s soccer World Cup.

Oi began the service in mid-sized cities including Cuiaba, Natal and Porto Alegre, all of which will host World Cup matches. Oi already offered 4G for clients in Brazil’s larger host cities, like Sao Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Belo Horizonte.

Brazil’s telecoms regulator Anatel had pledged to have at least 50 percent of the country’s 12 World Cup host cities covered with 4G by Dec. 31 and awarded 4G broadcast licenses to four companies, including Oi, in 2012. (Editing by Leslie Gevirtz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.