STXNEWS LATAM-OGpar, formerly OGX, posts July oil production

Brazil’s bankrupt oil company Oleo e Gas Participacoes SA , founded by industrial mogul Eike Batista, said on Friday it registered total July output of 473,731 barrels - a rounding-off of about 356,743 barrels from the Tubarao Martelo field and 116,987 barrels from the Tubarao Azul field.

The company said in a statement that the start-up of production from a submersible pump on a well in the Tubarao Martelo field had been delayed by an electrical problem the company was attempting to resolve.