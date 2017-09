LONDON, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Snoozebox Holdings Plc

* Re press speculation

* Regarding its discussions to provide a portable hotel accommodation solution and fanzone for 2018 World Cup with the host city of Saransk in Russia

* Company can confirm a preliminary agreement has been signed and now a feasibility study and further commercial negotiations will take place Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Neil Maidment)