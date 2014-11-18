BRIEF-Snowbird says 9-month sales up 37.2 pct to 125.9 mln euros

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Snowbird AG :

* Says 9-month group sales revenues increased 37.2 pct to 125.9 million euros (9-months 2013: 91.8 million euros)

* Says 9-month earnings before taxes (EBT) amounted to 33.6 million euros (9-months 2013: 25.7 million euros)

* Says on Sept. 30, cash and cash equivalents amounted to 39.8 million euros (Dec. 31, 2013: 16.8 million euros)

* Says Q3 revenues in the amount of 47.8 million euros, compared to 46.1 million euros in the same quarter of 2013