Snowboarding-Olympic champion Samkova suffers concussion in training fall

PRAGUE, March 11 (Reuters) - Czech Eva Samkova, the Olympic snowboarding cross champion at the Sochi Games, suffered a concussion as well as shoulder and ankle injuries after a crash in training in Switzerland on Tuesday, news agency CTK reported.

The Czech news agency said the 20-year-old was taken to hospital by helicopter after a fall before a World Cup race in Veysonnaz.

Coach Marek Jelinek said Samkova fell on a jump that had caused problems for a number of racers.

“It was nonsense, a stupid thing,” CTK agency quoted him as saying. “Several other people got injured there.”

He said Samkova “saw stars for 10 minutes” and suffered a painful ankle injury. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka, editing by Justin Palmer)