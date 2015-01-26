ON THE MOVE-Snowden Lane lands Merrill Lynch brokers in Pennsylvania push

NEW YORK, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Snowden Lane Partners, a financial services firm known for hiring former Bank of America Merrill Lynch brokers, said on Monday it recruited another two financial advisers away from Merrill’s “thundering herd” to open an office in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

On Friday, Robert Feldman and Donna Bowler joined the independent registered investment adviser Snowden Lane from Merrill Lynch where they had managed $225 million in client assets for high net worth individuals and some institutions.

A Merrill Lynch spokeswoman confirmed the two advisers left the company.

Snowden Lane Managing Partner and President, Greg Franks, said the firm set goals to build its adviser base in Pennsylvania last year.

In the last four months, the firm has added advisers to existing offices in Baltimore and New York. The Pittsburgh office is Snowden’s fifth nationwide. (Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Diane Craft)