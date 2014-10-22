ON THE MOVE-Snowden Lane adds more former Merrill brokers to its ranks

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Snowden Lane Partners, an independent registered investment advisory group founded by former Merrill Lynch brokers that has grown largely by hiring other Merrill brokers, nabbed another two.

Jesse Clinton and Phillip Pedrena joined Snowden Lane’s New York City headquarters this week from Bank of America Corp’s Merrill Lynch unit, where they managed $270 million in client assets, Snowden Lane said in a statement on Tuesday.

Merrill did not immediately respond to a request for comment. However, a receptionist who answered the phone at the former office of Clinton and Pedrena confirmed they moved to Snowden Lane.

Their hiring comes roughly three weeks after Snowden Lane recruited four advisers from UBS Wealth Management Americas where they had $400 million in assets under management.

Snowden Lane was launched in 2011 and now employs about 20 financial advisers who manage more than $1.5 billion in client assets. (Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)