Jan 30 (Reuters) - SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner AG :

* Presents provisional figures for 2014 and finalises company acquisition

* FY 2014 revenue climbed by around 30 percent from 23.5 million euros in previous year to 30.5 million euros ($34.5 million)

* FY operating result of approximately 1.4 million euros (previous year: -2.7 million euros)

* FY 2014 EBIT margin amounted to around 4.5 percent