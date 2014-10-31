FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-SNP reports 9-month revenue of 22.5 mln euros, up 41.1 pct
#IT Services & Consulting
October 31, 2014 / 7:34 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-SNP reports 9-month revenue of 22.5 mln euros, up 41.1 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - SNP Schneider Neureither & Partner AG :

* Says revenue of 22.5 million euros in first nine months of 2014, up 41.1 pct

* Says remains optimistic with regard to final quarter of year, which is traditionally quarter with highest revenue

* In 9-month EBIT climbed from -3.0 million euros to 0.6 million euros

* Says forecast for year unchanged

* Currently believes FY consolidated revenue of around 30 million euros and EBIT margin in mid-single-digit range to be realistic

* Says consolidated net income for first nine months of 2014 financial year amounted to 0.4 million euros, corresponding to EPS of 0.09 euros (previous year:-0.59 euros)

* Says operating cash flow of 1.8 million euros in first nine months of 2014 (previous year: -3.1 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
