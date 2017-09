July 31 (Reuters) - SNP Schneider Neureither & Partner AG : * Says clear H1 revenue increase of 51.0% to EUR 15.5 million * Says H1 positive operating cash flow of EUR 1.3 million * Says confirms growth forecast for 2014 * Says H1 earnings after taxes climbed from EUR -1.6 million in the previous

year to EUR 0.2 million