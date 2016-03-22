FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dutch parliament urges govt to keep SNS Bank in state hands
March 22, 2016 / 4:50 PM / a year ago

Dutch parliament urges govt to keep SNS Bank in state hands

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, March 22 (Reuters) - The Dutch parliament approved a motion on Tuesday asking the government to investigate keeping the nationalised SNS Bank in government hands and operating it as a public utility.

Finance Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem has so far maintained that SNS and other banks and insurance companies nationalised in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis should eventually be re-privatised.

The motion was carried with support from the left and far right, though opposed by Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s conservative VVD party.

Dijsselbloem, whose own Labour party supported the motion, has said he will await advice this summer from the Netherlands Financial Investments (NLFI) agency before making any decision.

SNS Reaal was nationalised in 2013 at a cost of 3.7 billion euros ($4.15 billion) to the government. Its insurance operations were sold for a nominal 1 euro to China’s Anbang in July.

SNS Bank has an estimated value of 2.7 billion euros.

$1 = 0.8925 euros Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Mark Trevelyan

