State-owned Dutch bank SNS lifts full-year profit 12 pct
April 2, 2015 / 6:12 AM / 2 years ago

State-owned Dutch bank SNS lifts full-year profit 12 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, April 2 (Reuters) - SNS Bank, owned by the Dutch state, reported 2014 net profit excluding one-off items up nearly 12 percent to 294 million euros ($317 million) thanks to higher interest income and fewer loan impairments.

SNS is part of the bank and insurance group SNS Reaal NV, which was nationalised at a cost of 3.7 billion euros in 2013 as insolvency loomed after heavy losses on its real estate portfolio.

In February the Netherlands announced the sale of the group’s insurance arm Reaal, rebranded as Vivat, to China’s Anbang Insurance group in a deal worth at least 1.4 billion euros.

SNS Bank said in Thursday’s results announcement that, on a pro-forma basis with Vivat separated, it will have a book value of 1.98 billion euros.

The Dutch government plans to dissolve SNS Reaal NV after the Vivat transaction is completed this year and will then eventually sell SNS to private investors or seek a stock market listing for the bank. ($1 = 0.9271 euros) (Reporting By Toby Sterling; Editing by David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
