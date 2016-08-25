SNS Bank 1H profits fall; looks into options for ownership

AMSTERDAM, Aug 25 (Reuters) - SNS Bank, the largest financial services company remaining in hands of the Dutch state, on Thursday reported a fall in first half profits and said it would take two to three years to work out whether and how it should be re-privatised.

Net profit fell to 181 million euros ($204 million) from 244 million euros, mostly due to charges on its portfolio of mortgages and mortgage-linked derivatives.

SNS forecast continued pressure on mortgage margins in the second half, as pension funds and insurers increasingly try to enter the Dutch market while customers renew mortgages at lower rates.

In a strategic update, SNS said it was seeking to become a "safe retail bank that offers simple and transparent mortgages, saving and payments to customers".

It said executing that plan would take two to three years and it would then "exclude no option for the future ownership structure of our bank".

SNS Reaal was nationalised in 2013 at a cost of 3.7 billion euros ($4.15 billion) to taxpayers. Its Reaal insurance operations were re-branded as Vivat and sold for a nominal 1 euro to China's Anbang in July 2015, while its commercial real estate lending portfolio was sold to investors including JPMorgan and private equity firm Lone Star Funds for 895 million euros this month.

Other Dutch banks and insurers that were bailed out after the 2008 crisis were re-privatised or sold as soon as possible, including seeking stock market listings for bank ABN Amro and insurer ASR.

In July, the agency charged with oversight of the governments' financial holdings, NLFI, advised against selling or privatising SNS until its position has strengthened. ($1 = 0.8857 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling)