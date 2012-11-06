SNS REAAL expects fourth quarter loss

AMSTERDAM, Nov 6 (Reuters) - SNS Reaal said on Tuesday it expected to post a net loss in the fourth quarter of 2012 due to loan impairments in the retail and commercial banking businesses.

The Dutch financial services group said it also expects to take a restructuring charge in the last quarter of the year related to its business loans operations.

“Volatility on financial markets may continue to have a material impact on results. Due to the above-mentioned factors, SNS REAAL expects to report a net loss for the fourth quarter of 2012,” it said in a statement. (Reporting by Anthony Deutsch)