SNS REAAL expects fourth quarter loss
November 6, 2012 / 6:56 AM / in 5 years

SNS REAAL expects fourth quarter loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Nov 6 (Reuters) - SNS Reaal said on Tuesday it expected to post a net loss in the fourth quarter of 2012 due to loan impairments in the retail and commercial banking businesses.

The Dutch financial services group said it also expects to take a restructuring charge in the last quarter of the year related to its business loans operations.

“Volatility on financial markets may continue to have a material impact on results. Due to the above-mentioned factors, SNS REAAL expects to report a net loss for the fourth quarter of 2012,” it said in a statement. (Reporting by Anthony Deutsch)

