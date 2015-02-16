FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 16, 2015 / 8:01 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-China's Anbang to buy SNS insurance arm in deal worth 1.4 bln euros

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Equity sold for 150 million euros

* Anbang will also inject at least 770 million euros to improve solvency and assume 552 million of debt

* SNS: won’t resume payment on subordinated debt until deal closes in third quarter (Updates with additional debt, costs assumed by Anbang. New Headline)

AMSTERDAM, Feb 16 (Reuters) - SNS Reaal, the bank and insurer owned by the Dutch government, said on Monday it had agreed to sell its Vivat insurance arm to Chinese financial group Anbang in a deal worth at least 1.4 billion euros ($1.60 billion).

SNS said it is selling Vivat’s equity for 150 million euros, while the Dutch state said separately the Chinese company would also inject between 770 million and 1 billion euros into Vivat to improve its solvency. Anbang will also assume 552 million euros worth of Vivat’s debt.

SNS said it would then work toward creating a standalone SNS Bank.

SNS said it would not resume payments on some 500 million euros worth of subordinated bonds until the deal is closed, pending regulatory approval and other conditions, in the third quarter.

In December, Anbang purchased the Belgian banking operations of the Netherlands’s Delta Lloyd for 219 million euros.

The deals are part of a push by China’s eighth-largest life insurer to expand internationally.

SNS was formerly the fourth-largest independent financial group in the Netherlands before its nationalisation in February 2013 amid losses on its real estate investments.

$1 = 0.8761 euros Reporting by Toby Sterling; editing by Jason Neely

