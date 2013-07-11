Investors in SNS Reaal bank may deserve compensation - court

AMSTERDAM, July 11 (Reuters) - Investors in SNS Reaal, who lost their holdings when the Dutch bank and insurance group was nationalised in February, may be entitled to compensation, an Amsterdam court ruled on Thursday.

The ruling is a setback for Finance Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem who ordered the $14 billion nationalisation of SNS Reaal and expropriation of investors’ holdings on the grounds the action was necessary to avoid the group’s collapse and to shore up the country’s financial system.

The Dutch Council of State, the body that advises the government and parliament on legislation and governance, ruled in February that the government was within its rights to nationalise the troubled financial group.

The Netherlands used a new law known as the intervention act to expropriate SNS Reaal’s shares, subordinated debt and some hybrid securities, but not senior debt and covered bonds.

The Dutch Association of Shareholders and a group of subordinated bondholders in SNS Reaal challenged the action.

“It is clear that the offer of compensation of zero euros is not complete compensation ... as required by the law,” the judges at the Enterprise Chamber wrote in a summary of their ruling on Thursday.

“The Enterprise Chamber should therefore set a higher level of compensation. For that it needs expert advice,” they wrote, saying parties should make submissions regarding the nomination of experts and the questions they were to address.

SNS Reaal, the country’s fourth-largest banking group, had already received an injection of funds from the Dutch state before its nationalisation, which was anticipated for months after it failed to sell off assets or raise funds from private investors to cover huge property-related losses.

The government has said it wants to eventually return SNS Reaal to the private sector.

The state paid out about 40 billion euros in total during the financial crisis to rescue the domestic financial sector, providing capital injections for ING and Aegon , and nationalising ABN AMRO.

Earlier on Thursday, SNS Reaal said it had agreed to pay about 50 million euros to a group of retail investors to compensate them for losses on their bonds because they had not been fully aware of the risks.

SNS Reaal expanded aggressively into projects from Spanish golf resorts to Dutch commercial property and U.S. real estate.

In June, it had to write down the value of its portfolio by a further 2 billion euros, resulting in a first-quarter net loss of 1.622 billion euros. (Reporting by Sara Webb and Thomas Escritt; Editing by Sophie Walker)