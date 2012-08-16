FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNS Reaal H1 net beats forecasts, no decision on asset sales
August 16, 2012 / 5:41 AM / 5 years ago

SNS Reaal H1 net beats forecasts, no decision on asset sales

AMSTERDAM, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Dutch bank and insurer SNS Reaal beat profit forecasts on Thursday largely because of gains on derivatives and bonds, and said it had not yet decided whether to go ahead with asset sales.

SNS Reaal reported a first-half net profit of 115 million euros ($141.24 million).

A poll of four analysts, commissioned by Reuters, had forecast a net profit of 56.3 million euros, with estimates in a range of 47 million to 66 million euros. ($1 = 0.8142 euros) (Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger)

