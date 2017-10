AMSTERDAM, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Dutch bank and insurer SNS Reaal may cut hundreds of jobs as a result of a reorganisation of its retail banking operations, Dutch broadcaster NOS said on Thursday, without citing a source.

A spokesman for SNS Reaal told Reuters the consolidation of various departments at the retail bank, which has about 2,400 employees, will entail job losses but declined to give any numbers. (Reporting by Sara Webb)