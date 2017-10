THE HAGUE, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Dutch Finance Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem said on Friday that banking and insurance group SNS Reaal would be nationalised at a cost of 3.7 billion euros ($5.02 billion) to the state.

Dijsselbloem said the rescue would “inevitably” contribute to a worsening of the state budget deficit this year. ($1 = 0.7367 euros) (Reporting by Sara Webb)