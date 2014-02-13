FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dutch state-owned SNS Reaal's loss widens on property finance woes
Sections
Featured
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Puerto Rico
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
U.S.
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
February 13, 2014 / 7:37 AM / 4 years ago

Dutch state-owned SNS Reaal's loss widens on property finance woes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Feb 13 (Reuters) - SNS Reaal, the Dutch banking and insurance group which was nationalised last year, reported a 1.95 billion euro ($2.65 billion) net loss for 2013, double the hit in the previous year, as losses at its property division soared.

The Dutch state put together a 10 billion euro rescue package for SNS Reaal a year ago, the second bailout since 2008 for the group, to prevent its collapse under property loan losses and shore up confidence in the financial system.

Gerard van Olphen, chief executive since the rescue, said SNS Reaal had started disentangling its banking and insurance operations and would push ahead with its restructuring in preparation for the sale of its insurance business.

However, he warned the outlook for both the banking and insurance operations remained difficult because of the weak domestic economy, and said the divestment of the insurance business could result in a substantial loss.

$1 = 0.7359 euros Reporting by Sara Webb; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.