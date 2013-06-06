FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNS Reaal reports huge losses due to property finance unit
June 6, 2013 / 6:22 AM / 4 years ago

SNS Reaal reports huge losses due to property finance unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, June 6 (Reuters) - SNS Reaal, the Dutch banking and insurance group that was nationalised in a $14 billion rescue, reported heavy losses for 2012 and the first quarter on Thursday due to large impairments at its property unit and said it would make a loss in 2013.

The government, which had already bailed out SNS Reaal in 2008, had to step in again in February to prevent its collapse under the weight of property loan losses and to shore up confidence in the Dutch financial system.

The group reported a first-quarter net loss of 1.622 billion euros ($2.12 billion) due to a 2 billion euro additional provision on its real estate finance portfolio.

SNS Reaal reported a full-year net loss of 972 million euros, after taking loan impairments of 941 million euros at its property division. (Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Sara Webb)

