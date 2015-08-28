FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNS Reaal's banking unit demerged, bringing privatisation closer
August 28, 2015 / 2:42 PM / 2 years ago

SNS Reaal's banking unit demerged, bringing privatisation closer

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Aug 28 (Reuters) - The Dutch government said on Friday it would demerge the banking and insurance operations of state-owned bank SNS Reaal, bringing the bank one step closer to privatisation and clearing the way for the insurer’s sale to Chinese buyer Anbang.

In a statement, the government said shares in SNS Bank would be owned directly by NLFI, the state agency that owns the assets of banks bailed out and nationalised by the Dutch state in the years following the global financial crisis.

Insurer SNS Reaal, which has owned the bank as a subsidiary until now, is due to be sold to China’s Anbang, which has been increasing its exposure to the European insurance industry with a series of acquisitions.

The government intends to reprivatise SNS Bank, which was bailed out two years ago after it made huge real estate losses, but it has not yet set a timetable. ANB Amro, its much larger rival which was bailed out in 2008, is due to be relisted this year or next.

The government said its purchase of Reaal’s shares in SNS Bank would have no consequences for the financial position of the Dutch state. (Reporting By Thomas Escritt, editing by David Evans)

