FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sobeys to close underperforming stores, cut jobs -Globe and Mail
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 26, 2014 / 4:40 AM / 3 years ago

Sobeys to close underperforming stores, cut jobs -Globe and Mail

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 26 (Reuters) - Grocery chain Sobeys Inc plans to close its underperforming stores and lay off employees after its C$5.8 billion acquisition of rival Safeway Inc’s Canadian arm, the Global and Mail reported on Wednesday.

"After the acquisition of Safeway, we did a thorough review of our store network across the country ... We identified a number of underperforming stores and we have made the decision to close those stores," Sobeys spokesman Andrew Walker told the newspaper. (bit.ly/1ixbO9F)

Sobeys, owned by Empire Co Ltd, is expected to close about 50 to 60 stores, the Canadian newspaper reported, citing industry sources.

Reuters could not immediately reach Sobeys for comment outside regular business hours.

The company cemented its position as Canada’s No. 2 grocer with the acquisition of Safeway Canada, which added C$1.62 billion to Empire’s total sales in the third quarter.

Wal-Mart Stores Inc and Target Corp have expanded in Canada over the past year, challenging Canadian retailers such as Loblaw Cos Ltd and Empire.

Empire is expected to report its fourth-quarter results on Thursday. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.