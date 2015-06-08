FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sweden's Sobi says terminates takeover talks
#Market News
June 8, 2015 / 6:26 AM / 2 years ago

Sweden's Sobi says terminates takeover talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, June 8 (Reuters) - Swedish rare diseases drugmaker Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (Sobi) said on Monday it had terminated discussions regarding a non-binding proposal in relation to a possible offer for the company.

The firm said in late April it had received a preliminary proposal for a bid on the company, and Reuters identified Pfizer as the bidder.

“The Board of Directors of Sobi has terminated discussions regarding this proposal,” Sobi said in a statement.

“Sobi will continue to focus on preparations for the upcoming planned launch of Elocta and Alprolix and on building value through its diverse and growing portfolio.”

Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
