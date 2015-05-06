FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Acquisition target Sobi posts Q1 profit far above forecast
#Market News
May 6, 2015 / 6:21 AM / 2 years ago

Acquisition target Sobi posts Q1 profit far above forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, May 6 (Reuters) - Drug maker Swedish Orphan Biovitrum, which last week disclosed a potential buyer had made a preliminary offer, posted first-quarter core profit well above market expectations, potentially raising the price a buyer could have to pay.

The company, known as Sobi, did not provide any new information about the offer in its report on Wednesday.

The rare disease specialist, which has a market capitalisation of roughly 36 billion Swedish crowns ($4.3 billion), has not said which company made the offer.

Sources told Reuters it was Pfizer, which sells a hemophilia treatment called ReFactor AF manufactured by Sobi.

Sobi posted first-quarter earnings before interest, taxes and amortisation (EBITA) of 172 million crowns versus a mean forecast of 76.4 million crowns seen in a Reuters poll of analysts and a 288 million crown loss in the year-ago period when a one-time charge weighed on results. ($1 = 8.3270 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam; editing by Niklas Pollard)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
