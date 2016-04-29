FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-SocGen unit names new head of APAC shipping & offshore finance
April 29, 2016 / 10:40 AM / a year ago

MOVES-SocGen unit names new head of APAC shipping & offshore finance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 29 (Reuters) - Societe Generale Corporate & Investment Banking, a part of Societe Generale, appointed David Gore as head of shipping & offshore finance for Asia Pacific, effective May 1.

The company also named Gareth Williams as head of loan syndicate and sales for the region from May 1.

Gore, who replaces Williams, was previously a managing director in the energy finance and advisory team of SocGen’s natural resources & infrastructure in Hong Kong.

Williams was head of shipping & asset-based finance for Asia Pacific. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

