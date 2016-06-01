Azeri SOCAR's Turkish subsidiary plans initial public offering in 2020

BAKU, June 1 (Reuters) - Azerbaijan state energy company SOCAR's Turkish subsidiary, SOCAR Turkey Enerji, plans an initial public offering (IPO) in 2020, a SOCAR official said on Wednesday.

"There is a big interest in SOCAR Turkey Enerji in the market," Zaur Gakhramanov, head of SOCAR Turkey Enerji, told journalists. He did not elaborate on why the company would wait until 2020 to list or where it would list.

The company plans to offer 49 percent of its shares to investors and retain 51 percent of the shares.

SOCAR Turkey Enerji holds a controlling stake in Petkim Petrokimya Holding, Turkey's leading petrochemical company. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Susan Fenton)