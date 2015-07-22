FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Azeri SOCAR plans to sell some shares in Turkey's Petkim- news agency
July 22, 2015 / 1:02 PM / 2 years ago

Azeri SOCAR plans to sell some shares in Turkey's Petkim- news agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAKU, July 22 (Reuters) - Azeri state energy firm SOCAR plans to sell part of its shares in Turkish petrochemical company Petkim, SOCAR’s president was quoted as saying on Wednesday.

“We bought 10 percent from the state and the rest of shares on the market and now want to sell part of these shares,” Rovnag Abdullayev was quoted as saying by Azeri news agency APA-Economics.

“Petkim’s share price rose to 4.35 Turkish lira per share from 1.8 Turkish lira in the last two years and that’s why we would like to sell part of our shares.”

SOCAR-Turkey bought 10.32 percent stake in Petkim in 2012 from the state. Five years earlier it purchased a 51 percent stake in Petkim. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Elizabeth Piper)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
