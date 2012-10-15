Socar's Turkish unit to buy 1.2 bcm of Azeri gas-CEO

IZMIR, Turkey, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Azeri state energy company Socar’s Turkish unit will begin buying Azeri natural gas next year to meet its own power needs and sell the rest on, Kenan Yavuz, chief executive of the unit, said on Monday.

It plans to buy 1.2 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas and use between 400 million and 500 million cubic metres to run a power station at its petrochemicals manufacturer Petkim , Yavuz said at a news conference.

The gas will come from Botas, Turkey’s state pipeline operator, supplies. Botas imports 6.6 bcm of Azeri gas under current agreements.

Socar owns an 80 percent stake in the Trans Anatolian Gas Pipeline (TANAP), which is due to become operational in 2017.

Petkim also plans to invest $200 million to build a coal plant, Yavuz said. It announced talks with parent company Socar on building the power station, which will have a capacity of 150 to 200 megawatts, last week.

The plant could reduce Petkim’s energy costs by 30 to 40 percent, he said. A planned refinery at the Petkim fecility will lift power demand to 350 MW.

Construction on a port at the Petkim facility will begin next month, Yavuz also said.

“Our port operations will mean additional revenue of $15 million to $20 million for Petkim, because our service costs will be reduced,” Yavuz said. (Reporting by Evrim Ergin; Writing by Ayla Jean Yackley, editing by William Hardy)