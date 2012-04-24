Soccer-Senegal federation has funds blocked by irate coach

DAKAR, April 24 (Reuters) - Senegal’s soccer federation has had its bank accounts blocked after legal action by former coach Amara Traore, the Senegal Press Agency (APS) reported.

Traore is seeking the payment of outstanding money allegedly owed to him after he was fired in February.

His lawyer Pape Jean Seye told the agency he had asked a court to freeze the accounts to force the hand of the federation, which Traore says owes him 36 million West African Francs (about $72,000) in unpaid wages.

Senegal football president Augustin Senghor, in London for Tuesday’s Olympic Games draw, confirmed the action.

“With this blocking of our accounts, we cannot run properly, we can’t do anything, pay any outstanding cheques or make any financial transactions. The effects could last for months,” he told APS.

With six weeks to go before the start of the 2014 World Cup qualifiers, Senegal have yet to announce a replacement for Traore, who lost his job after a dismal African Nations Cup finals tournament at the start of the year.