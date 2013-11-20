FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
At least 5 dead in Algeria accidents after World Cup playoff
November 20, 2013 / 7:36 PM / 4 years ago

At least 5 dead in Algeria accidents after World Cup playoff

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ALGIERS, Nov 20 (Reuters) - At least five people were killed in accidents during celebrations in Algeria after its national squad qualified for the World Cup in Brazil next year, authorities said on Wednesday.

Algeria beat Burkina Faso 1-0 on Tuesday night in a playoff in Mustapha Tchaker stadium in Algiers to join Cameroon, Ivory Coast, Ghana and Nigeria as Africa’s World Cup representatives.

The state news agency APS, quoting emergency services, said five people were killed when two vehicles carrying football fans collided in the southern town of Tolga after celebrations over Algeria’s victory.

Another 20 people were injured in separate road accidents in the same town. Two more people were seriously injured in an accident in El Tarf near the Tunisian border.

Algeria struck early in the second half through Madjid Bougherra, with the ball deflecting into the goal in Mustapha Tchaker stadium, which was filled six hours before kickoff. (Reporting by Hamid Ould Ahmed; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
