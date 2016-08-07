Soccer-Colombia's Gutierrez to join Rosario Central on loan

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Colombia's Olympic soccer team captain Teofilo Gutierrez is joining Rosario Central on loan from Sporting of Portugal, the Argentine and Portuguese clubs have announced.

Gutierrez, a 2014 World Cup veteran and one of the over-age players in the Colombian team at the Rio Games, returns to Argentina having helped River Plate win the league title and Copa Sudamericana in 2014 and previously playing for Racing Club and Lanus.

"The international class striker will arrive at our club on loan for a year with an option to buy (him)... He is scheduled to join (coach) Eduardo Coudet's squad once he has finished his participation at the Olympic Games," Central said on their website (www.rosariocentral.com).

The gifted 31-year-old, South American Footballer of the Year in 2014, opened the scoring in Colombia's 2-2 draw with Sweden in their first Olympic Group B match on Thursday. (Writing by Rex Gowar; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)