FACTBOX-Soccer-Argentina coaches since 1973

July 6 (Reuters) - List of Argentina coaches since 1973 following Gerardo Martino's resignation on Tuesday:

Cesar Luis Menotti 1973-82. Won the World Cup in Buenos Aires in 1978 and quit after failing to retain the title in Spain in 1982.

Carlos Bilardo 1983-1990. Won the World Cup in 1986 in Mexico, reached the final in 1990 in Italy.

Alfio Basile 1990-1994. Won the Copa America in 1991 and 1993 but resigned after second-round elimination at the 1994 World Cup in the United States where Diego Maradona was kicked out for doping.

Daniel Passarella 1994-98. Won the Olympic silver medal at the 1996 Atlanta Games and reached the 1998 World Cup quarter-finals in France where the team lost to the Netherlands.

Marcelo Bielsa 1998-2004. Argentina were favourites to win the first World Cup held in Asia but got knocked out in the group phase. Was given a second term in charge, reached the Copa America final in Peru in 2004, losing to Brazil on penalties and quit after winning the gold medal at the Athens Olympics.

Jose Pekerman 2004-06. Having steered Argentina to three world under-20 titles between 1995 and 2001, took charge of the senior team and led them to the quarter-finals of the World Cup in Germany where they lost on penalties to the hosts.

Basile 2006-08. In his second term in charge, reached the 2007 Copa America final in Venezuela where Argentina lost to Brazil but resigned after Argentina's first ever defeat to Chile in a World Cup qualifier.

Diego Maradona 2008-10. Argentina scraped into the World Cup finals in South Africa where they were crushed 4-0 by Germany in the quarter-finals and Maradona was refused a new contract.

Sergio Batista 2010-11. A member of the 1986 world title-winning side, Batista won Argentina's second Olympic gold medal in Beijing in 2008 but his spell in charge of the senior team ended with quarter-final defeat on penalties to Uruguay in the Copa America on home soil.

Alejandro Sabella 2011-14. Steered Argentina to the World Cup final in Brazil where they lost to Germany 1-0 after extra time at the Maracana.

Gerardo Martino 2014-16. Having led Paraguay to the 2011 Copa America final, also steered Argentina to successive finals in Chile in 2015 and the United States in 2016 but lost both on penalties to Chile. (Compiled by Rex Gowar; Editing by Clare Fallon)