FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Soccer-Arsenal remain in profit despite another trophyless season
Sections
Featured
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Puerto Rico
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 23, 2013 / 3:08 PM / 4 years ago

Soccer-Arsenal remain in profit despite another trophyless season

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - The sale of striker Robin van Persie to Manchester United helped Arsenal remain in profit in 2012-13, a season when the English Premier League club again failed to win a trophy.

Van Persie’s departure to the eventual champions fuelled anger among Arsenal fans at the way the club, majority owned by American Stan Kroenke, was being run.

However, the London team finished fourth in the league to clinch a spot in the lucrative Champions League for a 16th successive season. A strong start to the current season and the signing of German Mesut Ozil have further lifted the mood.

Profit before tax was 6.7 million pounds ($10.72 million) in the year to the end of May, down from 36.6 million a year earlier.

Arsenal said it made a 47 million pound profit on the sale of Van Persie and Alex Song, the midfielder who moved to Barcelona. However, the club said it had invested 58.7 million pounds on buying new players and extending contracts.

Since the figures were compiled, Arsenal have spent an additional 42.5 million pounds on buying German playmaker Ozil from Real Madrid. They currently lead the Premier League as they seek a first major trophy since winning the FA Cup in 2005.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.