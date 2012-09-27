FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Arsenal profit boosted by player sales
September 27, 2012

Soccer-Arsenal profit boosted by player sales

LONDON, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Sales of players including Cesc Fabregas and Samir Nasri helped English Premier League soccer club Arsenal to more than double pretax profit in 2011-12 to 36.6 million pounds ($59.1 million).

The club, which has not won a trophy since 2005, said on Thursday it was strongly placed to meet new rules being introduced by European soccer’s governing body to ensure clubs are financially sound.

Its revenues from core football activities rose to 235.3 million pounds in the year to May 31, 2012.

Fans of the north London club have been frustrated at the sale of top players including captain Robin van Persie, who joined rivals Manchester United last month.

Majority owned by American Stan Kroenke, Arsenal remain one of the top teams in the Premier League and have qualified for the European Champions’ League for 15 seasons in a row.

