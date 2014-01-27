FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Arsenal CEO says Wenger to stay at club
January 27, 2014 / 2:51 PM / 4 years ago

Soccer-Arsenal CEO says Wenger to stay at club

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Premier League leaders Arsenal expect manager Arsene Wenger to sign a new contract to stay with the club, chief executive Ivan Gazidis said on Monday.

“We’ve always supported Arsene, the board has always been completely behind him as has (owner) Stan Kroenke,” Gazidis told a news conference when asked about the long-serving manager whose contract expires at the end of the season.

“We are comfortable in the position, relaxed about it. As I’ve said before, Arsene will be extending with us and at the right time we’ll make that announcement,” he added. Wenger has been Arsenal manager since 1996.

Gazidis was speaking as Arsenal announced a new partnership with German sportswear company Puma believed to be worth more than 30 million pounds a season.

