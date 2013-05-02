FACTBOX-Soccer-New AFC president Sheikh Salman

May 2 (Reuters) - Factbox on Sheikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa, who was on Thursday elected new president of the Asian Football Confederation.
Name: Sheikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa
Born: 1965
Country: Bahrain
Roles:
Asian Football Confederation disciplinary committee chairman (2003-2009)
FIFA disciplinary committee deputy chairman (2003-2009)
FIFA 2014 World Cup committee member
Bahrain Football Association president (since 2002)
Bahrain Football Association vice president (1998-2002)
Bahrain Olympic Committee vice president (since 2009)
General secretary Supreme Council for Youth & Sports (since 2010)
Manifesto pledges:
- Reunite the Asian Football Community
- Safeguard the universality of the Laws of the Game
- Re-establish the relationship between FIFA and the AFC
- Ensure full financial transparency
- Guarantee equality in the fair distribution of AFC commercial revenues
- Improve the level of all AFC competitions
- Introduce technology at AFC competitions
- Reinforce the financial support available for both refereeing and coaching courses
- Ensure women’s football receives the support it deserves
- Embrace the social responsibility the AFC has towards all members
Support
Backed by the powerful Olympic Council of Asia chief Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Sabah, Sheikh Salman was the favourite of the four candidates. (Compiled by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Peter Rutherford)