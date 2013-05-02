FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FACTBOX-Soccer-New AFC president Sheikh Salman
May 2, 2013 / 4:42 AM / 4 years ago

FACTBOX-Soccer-New AFC president Sheikh Salman

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 2 (Reuters) - Factbox on Sheikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa, who was on Thursday elected new president of the Asian Football Confederation.

Name: Sheikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa

Born: 1965

Country: Bahrain

Roles:

Asian Football Confederation disciplinary committee chairman (2003-2009)

FIFA disciplinary committee deputy chairman (2003-2009)

FIFA 2014 World Cup committee member

Bahrain Football Association president (since 2002)

Bahrain Football Association vice president (1998-2002)

Bahrain Olympic Committee vice president (since 2009)

General secretary Supreme Council for Youth & Sports (since 2010)

Manifesto pledges:

- Reunite the Asian Football Community

- Safeguard the universality of the Laws of the Game

- Re-establish the relationship between FIFA and the AFC

- Ensure full financial transparency

- Guarantee equality in the fair distribution of AFC commercial revenues

- Improve the level of all AFC competitions

- Introduce technology at AFC competitions

- Reinforce the financial support available for both refereeing and coaching courses

- Ensure women’s football receives the support it deserves

- Embrace the social responsibility the AFC has towards all members

Backed by the powerful Olympic Council of Asia chief Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Sabah, Sheikh Salman was the favourite of the four candidates. (Compiled by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Peter Rutherford)

