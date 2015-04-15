FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Six Vietnamese players banned for life for match-fixing
April 15, 2015 / 12:35 PM / 2 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANOI, April 15 (Reuters) - Six Vietnamese players were banned for life by the country’s football federation (VFF) on Wednesday after being found guilty of match-fixing a domestic league game in 2014.

The former Dong Nai players also received a combined fine of 130 million dong ($6,024) for rigging the V.League match last year in return for a 200 million dong bribe.

Police detained the players in July last year after suspicions were raised about Dong Nai’s 5-3 defeat by Quang Ninh Coal.

Match-fixing has long plagued Vietnamese soccer, with arrests of coaches, bookmakers and players commonplace. Soccer is the most popular sport and gambling is rampant, despite being strictly illegal.

$1=21,580 dong Reporting by Mai Nguyen, editing by Pritha Sarkar

