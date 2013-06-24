FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Treble winners Bayern unveil coach Guardiola
June 24, 2013 / 10:17 AM / 4 years ago

Soccer-Treble winners Bayern unveil coach Guardiola

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MUNICH, June 24 (Reuters) - Treble-winning Bayern Munich unveiled their new coach Pep Guardiola amid a media frenzy on Monday as the Bavarians plan to extend their domination at home and in Europe.

“Forgive my German,” Guardiola, dressed in a dapper three-piece grey suit and burgundy tie, told an overflowing news conference at the club’s Allianz Arena.

“I have lived in New York for a year and it is not the best place to learn German. What i feel now is a gift, a blessing to be here to be with Bayern and the very thought about me as the coach is a gift,” added the Spaniard who has signed a three-year contract.

Guardiola, who won 14 trophies in four years at Barcelona, is Bayern’s biggest signing for the coming season as they eye more silverware.

He has, however, a tough act to follow with his predecessor Jupp Heynckes leading Bayern to a domestic league and Cup double and the Champions League title in an unprecedented season for a German club. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond)

