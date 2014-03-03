Birmingham City owner found guilty of money-laundering in HK

HONG KONG, March 3 (Reuters) - Birmingham City Football Club owner Carson Yeung was found guilty by a Hong Kong court on Monday of five counts of money-laundering, in a high-profile trial that has cast a spotlight on how the barber-turned-businessman made his fortune.

Yeung, 54, had denied five charges of money-laundering between January 2001 and December 2007, totaling $93 million.

He will be sentenced on Friday morning.

Last month, Yeung resigned from parent company Hong Kong-listed Birmingham International Holdings Ltd (BIHL) while he awaited the verdict.