FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Birmingham City's Hong Kong owner facing possible trial in money-laundering case
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
June 14, 2013 / 9:42 AM / 4 years ago

Birmingham City's Hong Kong owner facing possible trial in money-laundering case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, June 14 (Reuters) - Prosecutors in Hong Kong have established a prima facie money-laundering case against Carson Yeung, the owner of Birmingham City football club, forcing the Hong Kong tycoon to mount a defence, Birmingham International Holdings Ltd said in a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange, citing a court ruling.

The ruling means there is sufficient evidence to proceed to a trial. Yeung has been charged with laundering more than HK$720 million ($93 million), charges that he has denied.

For the statement, click here

Reporting By Anne Marie Roantree and Christina Lo; Editing by Matt Driskill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.