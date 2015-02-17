Soccer-Brazilian club to rescue stranded fans at Libertadores tie

SAO PAULO, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Sao Paulo are to hire up to 60 coaches to get their fans home after Wednesday’s Libertadores Cup tie against Corinthians because public transport will have stopped by the time the game ends, the club president said on Tuesday.

The much-anticipated derby is scheduled to kick off at 10pm local time so as not to clash with a popular Brazilian television soap opera.

With the away fans being kept inside the Corinthians arena for up to an hour after the final whistle, the city’s metro and buses will have stopped running.

Although Brazil’s Fan Charter, passed by the government in 2003, dictates that games must only take place if public transport is available, the city has declined to keep lines running and TV has refused to alter the kick-off time.

“The problem here is that public authorities have not offered any solution,” Sao Paulo president Carlos Miguel Adair told reporters.

Although details are still being worked out, Adair said he had discussed the matter with the home side and they are open to sharing the costs.

The teams will meet again on April 22 at Sao Paulo’s Morumbi stadium when the same problem is expected to occur. (Reporting by Andrew Downie, editing by Ed Osmond)