Soccer-Brazil sack national team manager Menezes - report
November 23, 2012 / 6:51 PM / in 5 years

Soccer-Brazil sack national team manager Menezes - report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Brazil’s soccer team manager Mano Menezes has been sacked, the Globo TV network reported on Friday.

Globo said on its website that an official announcement on the decision would be made by the country’s national football confederation later on Friday.

A new manager for five-time world champions Brazil, which will host the next World Cup in 2014, will be named in early January, the report said.

Menezes, who took over as manager in 2010, has been criticised for failing to lead Brazil to their first gold medal at this year’s London Olympics and for the national team’s elimination from the 2011 Copa America championship. (Reporting by Asher Levine and Silvio Cascione; Editing by Ken Ferris)

