Soccer-Organisers add Manaus as possible Olympic football venue
February 12, 2015

Soccer-Organisers add Manaus as possible Olympic football venue

RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 12 (Reuters) - The number of cities bidding to host football matches in the 2016 Olympics has been increased from five to six and now includes the Amazonian capital of Manaus, Brazilian officials said on Thursday.

Manaus joins Rio de Janeiro, Belo Horizonte, Brasilia, Sao Paulo and Salvador, cities that built or renovated stadiums for last year’s World Cup.

FIFA and the Brazilian Football Confederation will decide on which cities to use by March, Brazilian Olympic Committee president Carlos Nuzman said at a press conference.

Sixteen men’s teams and 12 women’s teams will take part in the competition. The Olympic gold is the only major tournament that Brazil has not won. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier in Rio de Janeiro; writing by Andrew Downie in Sao Paulo; editing by Justin Palmer)

